A FOOTBALL match between two supermarket branches has raised hundreds of pounds for a cancer charity.

Employees from Asda stores in Clacton and Colchester went head-to-head last weekend in a competitive game at Holland FC’s football stadium in aid of Cancer Research UK.

In total the inaugural charity match, which was organised by Joe Twinn and Amy Openshaw, generated £580 and attracted more than 200 footie fans, family members and friends. Funds were also raised by a raffle.

Team Colchester ended up coming out on top with a 4-1 victory over their Clacton rivals.