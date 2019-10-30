WORKS on the renewal of traffic lights at a major junction in Clacton have finished ahead of schedule.

Essex Highways said it is ahead of time on key road works after traffic lights were renewed and switched back on permanently in Carnarvon Road.

They have replaced temporary lights which operated while this important repair was undertaken.

Councillor Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council and councillor responsible for infrastructure, said: “I thank the contractors for moving quickly to get this job done ahead of schedule.

“This renewal work has to be done to keep all our traffic lights working safely but I am grateful that it was completed so swiftly.”

He added: “May I also thank drivers and particularly local residents for putting up with the noise and disturbance while we carried out these works.”