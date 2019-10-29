AN organisation in Clacton has collected thousands of second-hand spectacles to help people in poorer countries have a better quality of life.

Every year Clacton Lions Club encourages residents with old glasses to drop them into the 27 collection points across Tendring.

The group then package the haul of lens up and send them to a recycling centre, to help people living in Third World countries who have problems with their vision.

The annual initiative is a global and annual event designed to draw attention to blindness and visual impairment.