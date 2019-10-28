A FESTIVAL celebrating magical stories and captivating books attracted avid readers and acclaimed authors last week.

The annual Frinton Literary Festival took place at the Frinton Tennis Club on Thursday evening featuring a dazzling programme of speakers.

Now in its 18th year the fair was opened by crime writer Ann Cleeves, best known for the Vera Stanhope and Shetland series, who led the sold-out audience through a night of Crime and Wine.

The following night saw former Home Secretary Alan Johnson delve into the music which has filled his life as he spoke about his latest memoir, In My Life, during a talk at the McGrigor Hall.

On Saturday, the Frinton Golf Club hosted a literary lunch with author, actor and TV presenter Janet Ellis.

Concluding with an afternoon tea, the festival closed with Vaseem Khan talking about his light-hearted crime series The Baby Ganesh Detective Agency, which is set in India.

For more information, visit frintonliteraryfestival.co.uk.