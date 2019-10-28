PRIMARY and nursery school pupils from Little Clacton have collected dozens of food items and produce for an annual celebration in aid of a vital charity.

Young students at Engaines Primary School and Nursery, in St Osyth Road, have completed a week-long food collection to commemorate this year’s Harvest Festival.

The celebration is designed to mark the time of year when all crops have been harvested.

It usually involves singing, praying and decorating churches, which act as a way of being thankful for the food we are fortunate enough to eat.

The hefty haul has now been donated to the Trussell Trust, which strives to combat food poverty and hunger, via the Clacton Foodbank.

Last week the collection, which includes everything from toiletries and tins of beans to cereal and biscuits, was presented to Clacton Foodbank’s warehouse supervisor Peter Baker by pupils Skyla Green, Dexter Devaux, Ronnie Foster and Lottie-May Young.

The items were donated to the cause by generous children at the school and their proud parents following a plea for products.