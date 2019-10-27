I ALWAYS thought the UK was a free country, where we have freedom of speech and freedom of thought.

It seems this is no longer true. While Jacqueline Huckle’s remarks about the terrible mass murder of Muslims in New Zealand were disgraceful, it doesn’t warrant a jail sentence (Gazette, October 17, Page 1, “Crackdown on Islamaphobia”).

When did this country pass a law to jail its citizens for something they have said, no matter how shameful it is.

You will possibly hear a lot worse in the military with their black humour.

Have any of them been sent to jail for something they have said? Of course not.

Wouldn’t it have been sensible to give Miss Huckle a fine and unpaid work in the community for three months?

What has happened to common sense?

We are trying to reduce the numbers in prisons for minor crime not increase it.

Essex Police is working closely with imams from local mosques for them to report hate crime against members of their community.

Quite an honourable thing to do, but what about the other citizens of Essex?

What about disability, hate crime against the vulnerable especially of those in wheelchairs when the police neither turn up or investigate the incident?

Are they working closely with the disabled? No they are not.

What about home invasions by criminals of vulnerable people such as the elderly?

They are lucky if the police turn up to this incident at all or even come the next day, all they will get is a crime number.

Is it any wonder why the general public have little respect for the police when they are seen not to be serving the whole community.

Isn’t it time they started getting things right instead of the publicity stunts they get involved with.

Des McGuire

Rosemary Road, Clacton