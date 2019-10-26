AN artist has donated some of his work to decorate Tendring Council’s newly-revamped offices in Clacton.

Laurance Blackwell, who lives in Tendring, is giving 15 of his paintings to the council to display in its Pier Avenue and Town Hall offices, once the council’s modernisation project is completed.

Mr Blackwell, who worked as an engraver for many years before pursuing his art, developed in 1962 the concept of Sonism – art inspired by sound.

The essence of Sonism is to interpret sounds visually, the various shapes, colours and textures representing different sounds and passages in music.

The artwork will be given to the council, which will frame them and add explanatory plaques where the paintings are displayed.

Mr Blackwell said he was pleased to see the art go on public display in his home district.

“Art, whether it be engraving, painting or music, has been my passion for so many years and I am pleased to be able to share this with others in the area where I live,” Mr Blackwell said.

“I hope they will brighten up the offices of Tendring Council for years to come.”

Dan Land, chairman of the council, said he was honoured to have met Mr Blackwell.