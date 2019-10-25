ONLY the brave are invited to a terrifying night, where angels will be turning a historic building into a fortress of fear.

Charity group the Harwich Angels is preparing to transform a fortress in Harwich into the “perfect setting” for a hauntingly anticipated event.

They are throwing a fright night at Beacon Hill Fort, in Barrack Lane, on Friday, November 1.

Groups will be guided through the wartime fortress and its terrifying tunnels, where Halloween surprises will be lurking in the dark.

Andrea King, the event organiser, said it’s going to be a scary night.

She said: “We have about 70 volunteers, who will be dressed up in the woods, tunnels and along the route to scare people.

“This is adrenalin-packed and only fit for the brave.

“The event is not fit for children, only for people aged 14 or over.”

Tour guides will lead groups around the fortress which includes a number of buried and standing remains of the coastal artillery batteries, the earliest of which are thought to date back to 1812.

The site itself dates back even further to 1534, when a fortification was built there during the reign of Henry VIII.

A new fort was built in its place during the 19th century and used during both the First and Second World Wars.

But the night doesn’t end with the 30-minute sessions, as there will also be food available and a bar open all night.

Half of the proceedings from the event will go back into to Beacon Hill Fort to help with its restoration, and the other half will go to the Harwich Angels.

Andrea added: “Last year it was very successful as about 400 people participated, all the tickets were sold out.

“This year we’re putting out 400 tickets again, and 300 have already been sold.

The Harwich Angels raise funds all year round for local causes.

So far this year the group has raised £3,000 and helped Harwich First Responders, Tendring Hygiene and Helping Hands.

The fright night 30-minute sessions will run from 6pm until 10.30pm at the historic fort.

Tickets are £5 each and are available by emailing angelsharwich@gmail.com or by calling 07714 239333.