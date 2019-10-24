A THEATRE company in Clacton is preparing to take its performance of a West End musical to a drama venue in Germany.

The Princes Youth Theatre staged an exhilarating rendition of Stephen Schwartz’s Godspell last month featuring cast members from the small German town of Biberach.

The actors and actresses from Juks theatre group rehearsed the script alongside their English counterparts back in April, before continuing their practice in their homeland.

Most of the costs attached to the project have been paid for by the young actors themselves through a series of fundraisers, but Tendring Council has supported the initiative with a £5,000 donation.

Melissa Wenn, who runs Princes Youth Theatre, said: “This is a really fantastic partnership, which is good for the young people not only in terms of their theatre careers but also to broaden their horizons.”