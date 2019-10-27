MCDONALD'S fans can get up to £5 off their order later this month by ordering the meal through the app.

You'll need to spend at least £20 to get the offer, or you can get £3 off the bill when you buy food worth £10.

To get the deal, you'll need to create an order via the "Deals" section of the McDonald's app and then spend the minimum amount.

The cash will automatically be deducted at the checkout, depending on whether you spent £10 or £20.

The McDonald's app is free to download on Android and Apple devices, but you'll need to register an account before you can order anything.

You'll only be available to get the offer once between October 28 and November 1.