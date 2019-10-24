DETAILED plans for three new towns, dubbed garden communities, in north Essex could be released as soon as next summer, it has been revealed.

North Essex Garden Communities Limited has launched a “public engagement” relating to the proposed three towns, at West Tey, east of Colchester and west of Braintree, which could total 43,000 homes.

Under the title, Shaping Communities for Future Generations, the firm, set up by four local authorities, says the aim is to speak with residents about what they would like to see in the towns.

The first stage of the engagement will focus on four topics - working and learning, living and health, culture and leisure and connections.

A second stage is planned for summer next year, where a series of layout options for each community would be presented to the public.

A third enagement process will take place to find preferred options later down the line.

Richard Bayley, managing director of North Essex Garden Communities, said: “We are taking a responsible approach and we want to take time to work with people.

“Therefore, we are not bringing forward detailed plans at the moment, we want to hear from people what they want.”

The joint Local Plan examination for Colchester, Tendring and Braintree has been paused to allow further evidence to be submitted.

The planning inspector has now confirmed the next stages of the inquiry with another set of hearings set to open on January 14.

But Mr Bayley said the latest engagement is “not about the Local Plan but about garden communities”.

He said: “There is a big difference between what the authorities had to do to meet the inspector’s requirements and what we are doing here.”

“It is never too early to start to talk to people in the area. This is a genuine public engagement exercise and there are people out there who are interested in having communities built a different way with social infrastructure and housing people afford to buy of different types of ownership.

“We will speak to people who do not necessarily want garden communities but this is about planning for the future for people’s children and grandchildren.”

Stakeholders are set to attend meetings with North Essex garden Communities bosses to discuss the four topics over the next few weeks. Following these, public exhibitions will be held for each area.

The first takes place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday at Greenstead Community Centre, in Hawthorn Avenue.

The West Tey exhibition takes place on November 9, at Marks Tey Parish Hall, in Old London Road.

On November 23, an exhibition takes place at Great Saling Parish Hall.

Visit ne-gc.co.uk.