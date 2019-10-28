PIER bosses claim this October half term promises to be the busiest and best ever at Clacton Pier.

Bosses have also decided to operate the outside rides for 12 days to make the most of the split half term weeks across Essex and surrounding counties.

The whole programme will be rounded off with two free firework extravaganzas on November 2, with a special earlier display for younger children.

Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager said that the attraction is pulling out all the stops.

“We have much more to offer than over any previous October half term and we can make the most of having a huge enclosed indoor area from Discovery Bay, through the central concourse and into the amusement arcade and Boardwalk Bar,” he said.

“It is the first winter that this has been available and should make a big difference.

“The rides will also be operating longer as some schools in Essex are already on half term and the Tendring Schools break up at the end of this week.

“The long term weather forecast is pretty decent and hopefully it will bring families down to the coast and the town as a whole will benefit.”

He added that it will be the last chance to enjoy the pier rides which will close down after November 3 and the final opportunities to take up the Evil on Sea Challenge which ends a day earlier.

“Evil on Sea was something totally new for the pier and has gone down well,” added Mr Brown.

“We already have strong bookings for the remaining dates but there are still places available.”

Over half term the family Halloween festival continues with Streetosphere characters, free live music at weekends including an Oom Pah band on Saturday, four daily free spooky magic shows, a daily creepy crawly meet and greet in the Seaquarium at 2.30pm and a daily treasure hunt searching for Shaky Jake.

On top of this Operation Party Time will be providing free face painting in Discovery Bay between 12pm and 4pm.

The first firework display will get underway at 6pm on November 2 and will be followed by another at 8pm.