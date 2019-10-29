CLACTON MP and former actor Giles Watling has launched a new crossparty Parliamentary group for theatre alongside Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

Mr Watling, who is best known for playing the role of vicar Oswald in Carla Lane's television series Bread, has also worked extensively in the theatre, including playing Bob in the UK Tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert alongside Jason Donovan.

Mr Watling and Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin, who was also a professional actor, launched the new All-Party Parliamentary Group for Theatre in Parliament last week.

Actor Hugh Bonneville spoke at the event and there was a special performance from the Royal Shakespeare Company production Matilda The Musical.

Guests also heard speeches from Arts Minister Helen Whately, shadow minister Kevin Brennan and the new group's vice-chairman Lord Kerslake and Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre.

Speaking after the launch, Giles said: “As a former actor, director and producer, I am pleased to be launching this new All-Party Parliamentary Group for Theatre, which has real potential.

"It is fantastic that so many people are expected to attend, and I would like to thank UK Theatre and Society of London Theatre for all they have done with the organisation.

“This will be a unique opportunity to discuss with MPs, ministers and industry experts what we can do to help protect and enhance this vitally important creative industry.

"It is time to start doing more to support theatres and the workforce across the country, and indeed promote our superb theatrical offer across the globe. This group will do that.”

Mr Watling said the group has been founded to support the resilience and relevance of theatre in the UK for audiences, as well as its off stage and onstage workforce.