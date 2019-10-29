TWO inspirational schoolgirls are hoping the award-winning initiative they launched after their relative was born with a heart disease can become a registered charity.

Determined Bobbie-Jean Cook, 12, from Jaywick, founded the acclaimed Sonny’s Army last Christmas alongside her kind-hearted auntie Destiny, 16.

They started the campaign after baby Sonny-Lee, 2, who is Bobbie’s brother and Destiny’s nephew, was born with an incurable congenital heart condition.

The brave fighter, who arrived eight weeks early weighing just 3lb 4oz, has since undergone several surgeries and been revived by doctors on numerous occasions.

Having witnessed their family’s incomprehensible struggle, Colne Community School students Bobbie-Jean and Destiny decided to set-up a charity which could help others who may find themselves in similar situations.

They assist families in hospital with seriously ill children by providing them with boxes containing essential toiletries, travel expenses or funds towards medical equipment.

Bobbie-Jean said: “We started the charity because of the journey Sonny-Lee endured and from watching my mum Danell and my dad Lee go through what they did.

“We decided to help parents like them, who deserve to know that someone else cares.

“We are humbled that people allow us to help in the hardest time of theirs lives – we know it is hard to ask for help.”

Following a whirlwind year, in which Bobbie-Jean and Destiny have picked up bundles of accolades for their positive work, the pair now want to officiate their charity.

Sonny’s Army is currently recognised as a small charity by the HMRC, but it needs to be receiving at least £5,000 in donations per year to become officially registered.

Destiny said: “What we want to achieve is to get our charity number, which we are in full process of doing now as we already have charitable status with HMRC.

“We are growing bigger and spreading the work of congenital heart disease far and wide.

“We have just been working with Anglia Ruskin University, teaching medical students about the ripple effect of this illness.

“To do what we are doing is rewarding work and we are now helping hospitals all over the country.

“Our dream now is also to find a bigger and proper place to work.”

To find out more about Sonny’s Army visit sonnysarmy.com.