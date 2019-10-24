A SCHOOLGIRL who lost her arms and legs to meningitis when she was 16 months old has been named as a Brave Briton at an awards ceremony.

Ellie Challis, 15, from Little Clacton, was crowned champion of champions at the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019 by the Duke of Kent after first being presented with the Young Hero title.

Global hearing specialists Amplifon’s judges, chaired by Falklands War hero Simon Weston, said: “All of this year’s Young Hero finalists showed an amazing sense to achieve and inspire not only their peers but also millions of people much older.

“None more so than Ellie, who has shown not only a colossal amount of courage from such an early age but a long-standing determination that guarantees she’s also going to be a colossus in her adult future.”

Ellie broke the world breaststroke record at the British Para Swimming International in April.

She also holds the British and European women’s para butterfly record.

Ellie is also training hard to become a top para snowboard champion and is the first quadruple amputee in the UK to master snowboarding and one of only a few in the world to have done so.

Ellie said: “Winning the awards and achieving what I have at swimming I hope will give other people, especially young people, who have lost their limbs and believe there is no future a belief in the future.”

Ellie was 16 months old when she contracted a deadly strain of meningitis.

She developed sepsis and lost her legs just above her knees and her arms below her elbows and she was given just a 5 per cent chance of survival.

Her dad Paul said: “It’s a privilege being part of her life. She is such a lovely, positive girl who always has a smile on her face.”

Ellie praised the inspiration Winter the dolphin, who based in Clearwater, Florida, has given her.

She said: “It was Winter who gave me the will to pursue my swimming career.

“When I saw her without a tail I thought if she can swim without a tail I can swim too.”

The Amplifon Awards are held in memory of the company’s founder Major Charles Holland, who fought behind enemy lines in Greece and Italy throughout the Second World War.