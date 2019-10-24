A CAMPAIGNER who makes short films about his hometown of Jaywick has had his YouTube channel blocked following complaints about copyright.

Danny Sloggett, 44, who helps to run the Jaywick Happy Club, makes videos highlighting issues in the resort, officially listed as the most deprived neighbourhood in the country.

But his YouTube account has been disabled over copyright issues relating to some of his videos.

Mr Sloggett said the complaints relate to music playing in the background of a video and were made by Warner Bros and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The campaigner said he is now unable to access any of his previous films, including videos of a family member who has since died.

“I’m devastated that they just took them down,” he said.

“I’ve uploaded 23,000 videos in the last eight years - it’s how I get Jaywick on the map.

“It’s how I created Jaywick’s Got Talent and the Jaywick Sands Happy Club and the campaigns I run.

“I got two strikes for copyright for making a video at a concert and then a third for a a video from a charity event.

“I thought I’d get some sort of warning first, but I’ve now lost my YouTube channel - they just took it off me.

“I had films of people who have since passed away, I’m very upset about it.

“I think there should be a law to allow people 30 or so days to download their films for themselves.

“I entrusted my videos to YouTube and never thought I’d need to back them up.

“People should have a right to access their own videos even if a channel is taken down.”

Mr Sloggett said one of the videos that was complained about was made during a charity event for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which had been uploaded to YouTube three years ago.

Two other videos that received complaints were made at concerts at London’s O2 Arena.

Mr Sloggett said he plans to appeal to Google, which owns Youtube, in person to allow him to access his films.

Google had not responded to the Gazette at the time of going to press.