CLACTON Airshow has been named as a finalist in a prestigious awards ceremony celebrating the best of outdoor events.

The high-flying event, which attracts around 250,000 visitors over two days each August, has been shortlisted in the 2019 National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) Awards.

Clacton Airshow is in the running Public Sector Event of the Year and organisers hopes to land the prize at a ceremony on November 27.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which runs the airshow, said the shortlisting was fitting recognition for the event.

“Of course I believe Clacton Airshow is worthy of winning the award, and I eagerly await the awards next month to learn if we have achieved top spot,” he said.

“The Airshow is a fantastic event, and I am delighted to confirm it will be returning again next summer on August 27 and 28 – so get the dates in your diary now.

“Full credit must go to the airshow team who work so hard to make the event happen, and the complete success it is.”

Susan Tanner, chief executive if the National Outdoor Events Association, added: “This year again saw an increase in entries, and the quality of the submissions was also very high.

"Because of this we had a longer finalist list, and it’s been a real challenge for our judges to decide on the three or four shortlisted in each category.”

Alistair Turner, chairman of the judging panel, said the entries are incredibly strong this year and shows the industry is in good health.

He added: "We’ve been particular impressed by the increase in entries from the public sector, as well as a host of new and innovative supplier businesses.

“It is a huge achievement for those shortlisted and we look forward to seeing who is named as winners.”