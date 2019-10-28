A UNIQUE Christmas market is being organised to raise funds for a brave little boy who is battling a life-threatening disease.

Carter Nightingale was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 after initially being taken to Colchester General Hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Since his diagnosis his mother Hannah and father Dan have organised a series of fundraisers to help aid his fight and cover the costs of frequent hospital visits.

As a result, support from the community has consistently grown and thousands of pounds has been raised.

Cute Carter will now celebrate the magic of the festive holiday with a special Christmas market which is due to be held in December.

The fair will give guests the chance to ask Santa Claus for presents, shop Crimbo-themed stalls and sing-a-long to a talented vocalist belting out the biggest festive hits.

There will also be arts and crafts for children to get involved in, a tombola and large helpings of delicious and warm food.

Mrs Nightingale said: “We have chosen to do a Christmas market to raise funds and make memories for our little boy who is fighting cancer.

“Living in hospital is very expensive.

“We will be having a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, arts and crafts for the children and tons of Christmas stalls.

“There will be lots and lots of food and also a singer performing Christmas songs.”

The market will be held on December 7 at the St Osyth Village Hall between 10am-4pm.

Entrance is 50p and if you would like to host a stall visit Carter’s Fight Facebook page.