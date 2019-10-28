A CANCER survivor has created her own drain bags using recycled materials for the hospital ward which took care of her.

Elizabeth Lyness, 62, from Clacton, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January before having a mastectomy and reconstruction surgery at Broomfield Hospital.

As a result of the operations, Mrs Lyness was left with two fluid drains, which she had to constantly lug around with her in plastic carrier bags during her recovery.

When she found out she was in remission, she decided to say thank you to the ward which helped her by donating a batch of mood-lifting drain bags, which discreetly hold surgical drains.

Mrs Lyness made the bags using recycled materials collected from generous residents who bought into her idea after she made an appeal through the Tendring Primary Recycle Scheme group.

The Name Taps company also designed, supplied and donated labels for the bags.

As well acting as a token gesture, the holdalls are designed to boost the morale of future patients, while also benefitting the environment, as they eradicate the consistent use of plastic.

Mrs Lyness said: “My hope is that the bags will provide patients with a safe and discreet place to store their drains and help aid their recovery care in their time of need.

“I have been overwhelmed by the compassion and kindness that I have received from the community in response to the campaign.

“It is hard to put into words how much the support that the campaign has generated has meant to me - people have been so generous.”

Mrs Lyness has since named the bags after her sister Josie-Ann, who sadly died of the same devastating disease 12 years ago.

The innovative designer is now hoping the creation of the bags will continue long after she has fully beaten the illness.

Mrs Lyness said: “Although my initial target was 100, which we smashed, I have now decided that I am going to keep the Josie-Ann bags and the campaign going.

“My hope is that we can keep a continuous supply of bags at Broomfield Hospital to ensure all patients who need them have access to them during their recovery.”

Mrs Lyness is now currently in remission, but admits the impact the experience and the disease has had on her physical and mental state remains difficult to come to terms with.

She said: “I think most people assume that once your treatment finishes, and you hear the words ‘all clear’, that life goes back to normal.

“But in reality, this is when the emotional impact of diagnosis hits.

“I am truly blessed to be able to call myself a survivor.

“But I am still coming to terms with the changes that cancer has caused to my body and it is hard to not worry about re-occurrence.”

If you would like to donate material or offer your services to the campaign, contact Mrs Lyness on 07935 339963. Alternatively, contact her daughter Carly on 07842 239997.