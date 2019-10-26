THE Tendring branch of Cats Protection is is championing black and black-and-white cats this month as figures reveal they spend longer in care waiting for a new home.

According to the charity, the misunderstood monochrome moggies took a week longer on average in the past year to find their new home than other coloured cats.

The charity holds its annual National Black Cat Day on Sunday, October 27.

Ahead of the day dedicated to championing black and black-and-white cats, the charity is encouraging cat owners from #TeamBlackCat or #TeamBlackAndWhiteCat to share their photos, videos, stories and selfies while using their team hashtag and #BlackCatDay.

Jenny Edwards, from the Tendring branch of the charity, said: “We believe the main reason for monochrome moggies being overlooked is that they are more common than cats of other colours such as ginger or tabby.”

When it comes to choosing a cat, volunteers at the branch are hoping to show that black and black-and-white cats have just as much love to give.

The branch is currently trying to find a home for black cats, including Tom and Jerry.

Jenny added: “Tom and Jerry are brothers that need to be rehomed together.

“Their elderly owner was living in sheltered accommodation but sadly needed to go into a care home leaving Tom and Jerry effectively homeless.

“They have been in our care since June while Jerry has been having regular visits to the vet because of a severe skin condition which is now sorted.

“They are ready to be rehomed and would suit a home without young children or other animals but with access to a garden.”

More information about the branch or to adopt the pair, go to cats.org.uk/tendring.