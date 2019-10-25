EXCITED young pupils got to learn all about of the law when two Essex Police officers paid them a special visit last week.

Police Community Support Officers Paul and Colin dropped into White Hall Academy in Melbourne Road, Clacton on Friday morning for a talk with the school’s Year 1 and Year 2 students.

During their appearance, for which they donned their full uniforms, they taught the children all about how the force helps the community and keeps them safe.

The budding bobbies also got to try out some of the officers’ equipment and sit in the police car, where they set off the sirens and flashing lights.

According to White Hall Academy’s official Facebook page, the children “absolutely loved” the visit.