AN infuriated resident says his mum “is being kept prisoner” in her home due to a “horrendously dangerous” road which has been ridden with potholes for more than 20 years.

Mark Twin, 48, lives in Seawick Road, St Osyth, which he says has been plagued with terrible craters since he moved into his home back in 2000.

The street is part of the Bel Air Chalet Estate and the deep potholes can often fill-up and overflow with water following heavy rainfall.

According to Mr Twin, the poor condition of the roads has started to deter takeaway companies from sending their delivery drivers to the area through fear of damaging their vehicles.

He also says that his mum, who lives next door, is too frightened to go out on days where the potholes are filled with water because she can’t tell which parts of the road are safe.

Mr Twin said: “This has been an ongoing problem for 20 years and the owners of the road have left it a long time.

“Some of the holes are four or five inches deep and it is horrendously dangerous.

“The damage which has been done to my truck is unbelievable.

“Takeaway restaurants will not deliver to us because the roads are so bad.

“My mum won’t go to the shops because the roads are so dangerous.

“She is being kept a prisoner because of the roads.”

He said one of the potholes is now so large, residents are having to drive over front gardens in order to avoid it.

As a result, he says the gardens of other homeowners’ living in Seawick Road are being destroyed.

Mr Twin said: “This sounds crazy, but one hole is so big, now people are driving across this guy’s front garden.

“They have absolutely ruined his lovely grass.”

The owner of the Bel Air Chalet Estate has been contacted for comment.