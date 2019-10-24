RENOWNED as much for their spellbinding, laser-filled live productions as they are their hypnotic, globe-conquering music, Pink Floyd are a difficult act to duplicate.

But an accomplished touring tribute group will come pretty close to reproducing the psychedelic rock band’s mesmerising performances when it graces the stage of a Clacton theatre.

UK Pink Floyd Experience, comprised of eight outstanding musicians, is currently on a lengthy 19-date tour of the country and will stop-off at the Princes Theatre tomorrow evening (Oct 25).

Immersing the large room in boomeranging sounds, atmospheric reverbs and vibrant visuals, the world class outfit will celebrate more than 50 years of an experimental band many consider to be one of the most important.

The thought provoking and philosophical lyrics of some of Pink Floyd’s unrivalled career highlights - such as Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb and Another Brick In The Wall - will address the audience.

The two-hour prog-rock spectacle will also features tracks from the group’s acclaimed albums, including the iconic masterstroke Dark Side Of The Moon, Animals and The Division Bell.

Impressive video footage projected onto a large circular screen will also accompany a stunning light show, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the London group’s landmark concerts.

During Pink Floyd’s remarkable career the band have sold more than 250 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

Their immeasurable contribution to the UK music industry was also awarded in 2005 when they were inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame.

The Pink Floyd Experience will perform at the Princes Theatre in Station Road from 7.30pm tonight.

Tickets for the show cost £23.50 and can be bought from princestheatre.co.uk.

To find out more about The Pink Floyd Experience visit ukpinkfloydexperience.com.