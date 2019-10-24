TOUCHING tributes have been laid in memory of a “fantastic woman” and “beautiful spirit” who died after a collision with a lorry.

The woman, who has been named locally as Susan, from Clacton, is believed to have worked at Kinfauns Veterinary Practice in The Street, Little Clacton.

She sadly passed away on the morning of October 8 following a crash involving a Hanson cement truck in London Road, Clacton, while she was cycling.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash, which happened near the White Hall Academy, and the road was closed for hours while Essex Police carried out an investigation.

Heartfelt messages and numerous bunches of flowers have now been placed next to the scene by residents and friends.

One message by Bill and Jess, which was attached to a fence alongside red and white petalled flowers, paid tribute to Susan.

It said: “The world has lost a firecracker. A fantastic woman, beautiful spirit and amazing vet.

“We can’t believe we won’t hear your funny songs again, have a silly dance with you – it is not fair.

“We all love and miss you and we hope you are having a ball wherever you may be.

“Have a cider, have a laugh and have a singsong – we miss you.”

Positioned under the buckets of bouquets a lone rock also lies with the words “we will never forget you” written on it in marker pen.

A parent from Clacton, who asked not to be named, witnessed the collision just minutes after dropping their children off at Whitehall Academy.

They say the tributes that have been laid are a testament to the type of person Susan was and the admiration people had for her.

The resident said: “I would say that the overwhelming outpouring of love has been beautiful to see.

“The flowers left show what a wonderful impact she had on the people she has left behind.

“To be there on the day and see how quickly a life is taken made me truly appreciate my life and be thankful for my family and friends.”

Andy Wood, Essex County Councillor for Clacton North, said his thoughts were with Susan’s family.

Mr Wood said: “I would just like to send my thoughts to the family at this time.”