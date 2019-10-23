Geography teacher Alice McFarlane has made it to the final of The Great British Bake Off.

Essex girl Alice, 28, has been in love with baking since she was 15, after a back operation left her no longer able to do sports.

She was also named star baker in the semi-final despite fearing an exit, and goes through along with Steph and David.

Rosie became the latest baker to face the axe.

Contestants struggled with the intricacies of patisserie week, creating domed tartlets for the signature.

Alice was afraid she would be knocked out after coming last in the technical, despite being named a "steady dark horse" by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

But she impressed with her "glass case" showstopper, and was ultimately named star baker to secure her place in the final.

Hollywood said: "We have got three very talented bakers in there. If they all bring their A-game to next week's final, it will be one of the best finals we have ever had."

Alice’s parents owned the Serenity Dental Surgery in Station Road throughout her childhood in Burnham on the north Essex coast.

In her early twenties, Alice moved to New Zealand where she lived for a number of years while studying at art school.

After returning to the UK, she trained to become a geography teacher, and now living in East London, she even uses cake in her lessons to demonstrate to her pupils coastal erosion and the effects of volcanic activity.

Throughout this time she has perfected her “highly decorative” craft.

The Great British Bake Off final is on Channel 4 next Tuesday at 8pm.