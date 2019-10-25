Of the many programmes I like to watch, quizzes are high up there.

If I ever wrote a bucket list, appearing on one might well be on it.

I obviously think I could do pretty well since sat in the comfort of my own home, safely away from the hot lights of a studio and the gaze of a celebrity presenter, I am really not too bad.

Pointless is my go to - I fell out of love with the Chase because it just seemed like a huge amount to go through to walk away with nothing.

The cash builder, the negotiation, the individual chase and then the final one where the chaser always seems to catch up with them in the dying seconds.

They don’t even get a trophy to show to their mates at home.

No, Pointless is the far more civilised option with its rather fetching crystal memento for those who make it through to try and win the cash.

And you get two goes which helps if you are particularly good at coming up with obscure South American countries but your team-mate is not so much.

With its growing popularity, the hard-working question-setters must be having to dig even deeper for subjects since contestants might just be catching on to the fact revising the periodic table and countries no-one has ever heard of might be a good tactic.

It probably also doesn’t do to announce you are opting for a certain subject in the final round, in order to win the prize money, because this was what you did your masters degree in.

The chap who did this on a show this week proceeded to give three answers which were definitely not pointless - they were wrong.

I had to turn over, it was just too embarrassing.

The other contestant he was teamed up with tried to be magnanimous but I detected a slight strain in his smile.

Competing on a show where you are reliant on others is perilous at times and if you have to, perhaps being on the Chase with people you have never met or Headhunters on BBC 1 is probably a safer bet.

You never have to see them again, for instance.

Head Hunters is my new obsession.

It’s premise sounds complicated but essentially there is a pool of players who are tested on their general knowledge before each show.

The three with the best score are the players for that day - they then have to test players from the pool, who win the right to be head hunters by getting a question correct quicker than the others.

The main players then offer them money, from the prize pot, to come and play with them in the final round of questions.

After that the winner gets to play for the money, answering a question from each of the categories within 90 seconds.

It does sound a bit convoluted but having the same players, who quickly build up a rapport with each other and host Rob Beckett (Rylan Clark was too busy) makes it easier.

Curiously, the questions are actually pretty hard for a daytime quiz show.

You just don’t want to be getting art on your category board unless you have recruited an expert

The money builds up as the players fail to win so the stakes get higher with each day that passes.

It does beg the question, however, as to how on earth these players are managing to get enough time off to film an entire series of game shows. It must take longer than an average two week’s leave to film them all.