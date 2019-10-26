PARENTS have been reminded of the looming deadline for school place applications.

Essex County Council has urged parents and carers to submit their preferences for secondary school places, for children starting Year 7 in September 2020.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Thursday, October 31.

Parents are encouraged to use the half term break to get their applications in.

Applications can be made at www.essex.gov.uk/admissions with the website also holding information on different schools and their admissions criteria.

Applications must be made by the national closing date of October 31 2019 and parents are being advised to use all six preferences.

County Hall says applying for more than one school "does not in any way reduce your chances of being offered your highest preference".

A spokesman for the council said: "The October 31 deadline for applications is a national deadline and applications made after this are considered once all on-time applications have been determined.

"Applying late could reduce the chance of a child being offered a place at their preferred school."

Parent or carers of children born between September, 1, 2008 and August 31, 2009, inclusive, need to apply for a secondary school place.