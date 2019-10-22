ALDI won’t stock some of its Halloween products in store because they might be ‘too gruesome’ to display.

The supermarket says despite growing demand for scary costumes and props, products like the motion-censored undead corpse might be too distressing for children.

Bosses will still offer items like a red-eyed zombie emerging from a grave from its online store.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “In recent years we’ve seen increased demand for Halloween products, particularly amongst adults.

“We challenged our buyers to unleash their most realistic and terrifying Halloween decorations, to provide our customers with the best, high-quality products at low prices.”

Aldi’s Halloween range features a number of props, some of which include mechanical features to scare the living daylights out of the unsuspecting.

Once a holiday favoured by children, Halloween has become increasingly popular amongst all ages with research showing Brits spent half a billion pounds on the ghoulish spectacle in 2018 alone.

Halloween is now the third biggest retail event of the year behind Christmas and Easter, with 60 per cent of British millennials now participating.

Other products on the banned list include Those who dare to look Aldi’s Dancing Skeleton lurking alongside the ‘Laughing Frankie’.

Both characters come with adjustable telescopic legs, arms and head along with a ‘spine-chilling’ laugh.

Aldi will continue to stock its child-friendly products in-store and is resurrecting its range of children’s Halloween costumes.