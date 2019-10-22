BURGLARS made off with a car after stealing keys from a home in Great Holland.

The crooks broke into a property in Main Road before making off with a dark blue Renault Clio.

The incident happened overnight on Saturday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating after a car was stolen during a burglary at an address in Great Holland.

"A property in Main Road was broken into overnight on October 19 and keys were stolen.

"A dark blue Renault Clio was also taken.

"If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage or have any other information please call us."

Witnesses should call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/167119/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.