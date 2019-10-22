COMMUTERS are warned to expect major disruptions after a person was hit by a train this morning.

Greater Anglia have announced that several services will be affected due to a person being hit by a train between Chelmsford and Witham.

A spokesman said: “Train services running through these stations may be cancelled.

“Disruption is expected until 1pm.”

“Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on First Essex local bus routes 70, 71 and 100.

“Replacement buses have been ordered to run between Witham and Braintree.

“These buses are estimated to arrive at Witham by 9.15am.”

Services to and from Braintree, Clacton, Ipswich and Norwich are affected.

For details, visit greateranglia.co.uk.