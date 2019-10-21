A WOMAN has died after being in a collision.

Officers were contacted just before 6.40pm on Monday with reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on New Road Mistley close to the bowls club.

The vehicle, a silver Volvo V70, being driven from Lawford to Mistley, was in collision with a woman aged in her 50s.

The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident number 890 of 21/10 or email collisionappeal@essex.police.uk

The road is expected to be closed until the early hours of the morning.