Supermarket Sainsbury's will stop selling fireworks this year.

The supermarket says it will carry no fireworks in any of its 2,300 branches this year after a review. The decision is based on a 'range of factors'.

The move has been welcomed by charities and shoppers over concerns for the elderly and animals.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: "Fireworks are no longer available in our stores but customers can continue to choose from a range of seasonal products, such as glow sticks and light up spinning wands."

It is against the law to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am except on special occasions including Bonfire Night and New Year's Eve.

Some people have called for a total ban because the noises and lights can be distressing for animals and older people and are often linked to anti-social behaviour.

Sainsbury's is understood to be the first major retailer to impose this ban. It is yet to be seen if other supermarkets will follow suit.