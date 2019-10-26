COSTA have unveiled their brand new Christmas menu for 2019 and it includes some extra-special treats.

Set to be rolled out in stores nationwide on Friday, November 1, Costa's limited edition Christmas menu includes an exclusive showstopper - the Terry's Chocolate Orange Muffin.

The muffin is filled with a dreamy chocolate orange sauce, topped with a delicious segment of chocolate orange.

Other additions to the menu include a non-alcoholic Irish Velvet range which is available as a latte, cappuccino, frostino and hot chocolate.

Fans of spice will be able to try a festive spiced cappuccino which is seasoned with the likes of cinnamon, nutmeg and star anise.

Returning for another year include much-loved fan favourites black forest & cream, gingerbread and hazelnut praline which are all available as a latte or hot chocolate.

Irish Velvet range and gingerbread latte

For the first time we will see the limited edition Christmas tea which is a blend of Sri Lankan tea leaves and aromatic Winter spice plus hot spiced apple.

Joining the Terry's Chocolate Orange Muffin on the food menu will be the new black & white forest wreath cake, salted caramel yule log and a clementine & mascarpone loaf cake.

Back by popular demand is also the Good Housekeeping Institute Taste Approved mince pie plus a vegan and gluten free mince tart.

Vegans will have a lot to be jolly for this xmas with the 'Veggies Under Vest' sandwich filled with falafel and parsnip stuffing, carrot, cranberry sauce, vegan mayonnaise and fresh spinach.

Not to mention a vegan Rocky Road plus a gluten free and vegan rich fruit Christmas cake slice. YUM.

British turkey bacon & stuffing wrap and veggies under vests sandwich

There's also a brand new range of cake and biscuit characters including the Penelope Polar bear cake, Peter Penguin shortcake and Father Christmas mallow gingerbread.

A British turkey & trimmings toastie and British turkey feast baguette filled with succulent turkey breast, Beechwood smoked bacon, sage & onion stuffing with a drizzle of cranberry sauce.

These delicious new additions join returning fan favourites - the raved-about British pigs & blankets mac & cheese, British beef & caramelised onion baguette and brie, bacon & cranberry panini - which are all back with new and improved recipes.

Commercial marketing director at Costa Coffee Eric Tavoukdjian said: “Christmas is always such a magical time of year at Costa Coffee and we’re incredibly excited to launch our best menu to date.

"The new Irish Velvet family is sure to be a big hit and the Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin will be making thousands of Chocoholics wishes come true.

"We hope families and friends are inspired to come together and enjoy a Christmas treat in-store this season.”