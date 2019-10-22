A MUM whose baby was stillborn has launched a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of being overdue.

Georgina Hardy’s baby Rosie Melanie Joyce Squire was stillborn at 41 weeks - two weeks overdue. She died because her umbilical cord became wrapped around her neck.

Georgina said: “We had a few bouts of reduced movement and went to Colchester Hospital a few times but they kept picking up movement.

“I was due to be induced on February 21 when I would have been two weeks overdue. They warned us about all the risks of being induced but never told me about the risks of not being induced.

“But on February 16 I couldn’t feel her moving again and went to hospital. They couldn’t find her heart beat. The cord was wrapped around her and she grew so big that it ended up strangling her.

“It’s the worst thing that could ever happen.

“We went for the option of a post mortem examination and I started searching online to find out whether I did something wrong.

“I found out about the risks associated of going overdue.

“It was the third time I had reduced movement and I should probably have had an induction at 39 weeks which would have turned into an emergency C-section.”

Georgina, 26, and partner Dave Squire, 27, from Thornbury Road, Clacton, are now expecting another baby.

Georgina is now 15 weeks pregnant and said she is “terrified”.

She said: “We’re excited about being pregnant again, but we are still grieving for Rosie.”

Georgina has launched a campaign to change the protocol of allowing women to go beyond full term.

She said: “Everyone is aware of the risk of miscarriage. I know they don’t want to scare mums but I was never told about the risks at the end of the pregnancy.

“The protocol for most pregnant women is to let them go over their due date by up to two weeks and this is usually when an induction is booked.

“There are little to no health benefits for baby or mother by letting her go overdue but there are risks we are not told about.”

Catherine Morgan, chief nurse at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, said: “We have carried out a full investigation into what happened after the sad stillbirth of Miss Hardy’s baby and we express our sincerest condolences to her and her family.

“We will be meeting with her next week to talk through the findings of that review.

“Patient safety and the delivery of high quality care is very important to us and we strive to continually improve, so we take any lessons learned from our investigations forward to better our services.”

To support Georgina’s campaign, go to change.org/p/nhs-stop-letting-women-go-over-40-weeks-pregnant.