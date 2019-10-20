POLICE have closed a road following a crash in Witham.

Spinks Lane, near Maltings Academy and the leisure centre, has been closed.

The air ambulance and land ambulances are at the scene.

The incident happened at about 1pm and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman said: "A man has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision in Witham.

"A Ford Fiesta and a Triumph Bonneville motorbike collided at the junction of Spinks Lane and the B1389 at about 12.30pm today.

"The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old local man, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

"The Fiesta driver, a 27-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"He remains in custody for questioning.

"The junction is closed in all directions while we carry out investigation work and clear the scene.

"We are working to open the road as quickly as we can and thank drivers for their understanding.

"Anyone who saw the collision and has yet to speak to us is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk

We’d also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has dash cam footage."