A MAN has died after being hit by a car in Harlow.

The 38-year-old victim was found injured in Potter Street, Harlow, at about midnight on Friday.

He died in hospital last night.

Three men from Harlow who were arrested yesterday have now also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody for questioning.

A police spokesman said: "We continue to appeal for witnesses who were in the Potter Street area of Harlow or High Street area of Roydon in the early hours of Friday and saw the collision.

"Contact the Major Crime Team on 101, quoting incident 3 of Friday 18 October."

You can also report information online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020119P07-PO1 Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org