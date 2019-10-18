CLACTON MP Giles Watling has told constituents he will be backing Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

There will be an extraordinary sitting of Parliament on Saturday - the first on a weekend since April 1982 - to discuss Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal.

If Parliament does not vote for the agreement on Saturday, Mr Johnson faces a clash over whether he will request a further Brexit delay from Brussels as he is compelled to under the Benn Act.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said: "Some 70% of residents in the Clacton constituency voted for Brexit, and 60% voted for me when I promised to deliver on the result of that referendum.

"Moreover, I was elected on a manifesto that promised to leave with a deal, whilst being prepared to walk away without a deal if acceptable terms could not be secured.

"That pledge has guided my decisions ever since and I am delighted that the Prime Minister has now delivered a better deal that removes the undemocratic backstop and ensures that we finally take back control.

"I will vote for this new deal on Saturday.

"It is time to get Brexit done and move beyond the current malaise. This deal will do that, and I hope that the majority of my colleagues will vote in favour tomorrow."