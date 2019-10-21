THE mum of a miracle baby who was born at 24 weeks is hosting a fundraiser to thank hospital staff.

Baby Louise was born fighting for her life at Colchester Hospital, weighing just 1lb 1oz.

She faced many challenges in the weeks to follow, including being on a life support machine for four weeks.

Louise, from Clacton, had countless blood transfusions, brain scans and X-rays.

After almost four long months spent in the neonatal intensive care unit, she was allowed to go home to her mum and dad and her four older sisters.

Her mum, who did not wish to be named, said: “Although she was home, her fight continued.

“She is on oxygen 24/7 and also needs help to feed through a feeding tube.

“She has had two eye surgeries, her lungs have collapsed and she’s contracted and fought off sepsis twice.

“She’s struggled to grow, to breath, to feed and even to this day at almost one-year-old, it can be tough.

“But she continues to amaze her family every day.”

Louise’s sisters, aged nine, six, five and four, all expressed their appreciation for hospital staff. They had asked about wanting to give something back.

Louise’s mum said: “They had asked about selling some of their own toys to make some money to give to Colchester neonatal unit and also to the children’s ward.

“From there the idea of the Little Louise’s Big Christmas Fundraiser came.”

At the fundraising event her sisters will be selling their own toys.

Louise’s mum added: “We understand how important donations and money are to these places to make sure they can support families and children like us and we want to give something back to them.”

The fundraiser will be held on November 30 from noon until 4pm at Pier Avenue Baptist Church in Clacton.

Santa will be at the event and there will be a tombola, crafts and games, a raffle, a glitter fairy, face painting and more.

The entry fee is a donation on the door.

To find out more visit Little Louise’s Christmas Fundraiser on Facebook.