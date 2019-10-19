Poor food hygiene and cleanliness are the nation’s biggest grievances, with 85 per cent of UK office workers getting annoyed by colleagues leaving old food to turn rotten and 83 per cent getting frustrated by messy kitchens and bathrooms.

The results of a national survey by Vanquis show:

1. Someone leaving rotten food in the fridge or kitchen – 85%

2. Someone leaving a mess in the kitchen, bathroom or other communal areas – 83%

3. Someone using discriminatory or rude language (i.e. swearing, racism, sexism) – 81%

4. Someone leaving passive-aggressive notes in a communal area – 74%

5. Someone playing loud music on their work computer – 74%

6. Someone changing the settings on the heating/air con - 67%

7. Someone cooking smelly food in the office kitchen – 66%

8. Someone getting promoted over them – 61%

The survey also revealed the nation’s most hated 'buzzwords' - those odd little words and phrases which are completely meaningless but seem to get sent around in offices across the country.

“Touch base” came out on top, with 23 per cent of Brits saying they hated this phrase.

Here are the nation’s most hated buzzwords:

1. Touch base – 23.1%

2. Are we on the same page – 22.2%

3. Let’s hit the ground running – 18.5%

4. I appreciate you must be really busy, but – 17.2%

5. Moving forward – 16.2%

6. My door is always open – 16%

7. Deets – 15.9%

8. ASAP – 15.6%

9. Synergy – 14.7%

10. As per my request – 14.6%

