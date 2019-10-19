A survey has found 50 per cent of young people in Essex want a second referendum on whether to leave the EU or not.

Some 1,191 young people from Essex got a chance to have their say on what the country should do given the Brexit impasse.

The online survey carried out this month revealed 77 per cent of young people in Essex thought politicians have not listened to their views on Brexit.

Asked what the UK should do, 50 per cent of respondents wanted another referendum and 22 per cent only wanted to leave with a deal.

At the same time, 21 per cent would prefer a Brexit deal but if this is not possible would like to leave the EU anyway and only 7 per cent wanted a no-deal Brexit.

When asked how they voted in the 2016 referendum or how they would have voted if they were too young at the time, 63 per cent said remain which is in stark contrast to the 62 per cent of adults in Essex who voted to leave.

Only 21 per cent of young people wanted to leave.

Some 16 per cent of those surveyed said they did not or would not have voted.

If a referendum were to be held tomorrow, a higher 68 per cent would vote to remain and 24 per cent would vote to leave.

Questioned about who they would vote for in a General Election, 22 per cent of young people said Conservative, 21 per cent Labour and 17 per cent said Liberal Democrats.

Only 8 per cent would vote for UKIP or the Brexit party whilst 10 per cent would vote for the Green Party.

Trudy Kilcullen, CEO of the Jack Petchey Foundation, said: “During all the debates about Brexit we’ve heard little about what young people think, yet they will be most affected and that is why we thought it was important to ask them.

"Over 90 per cent of respondents in our survey were under 18 and I'm sure politicians will be concerned that so many young people feel they have not been listened to."