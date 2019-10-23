CONTROVERSIAL plans to build even more homes on land earmarked for a new medical centre in Kirby Cross will go back for planners.

Tendring Council originally rejected the scheme for 240 homes off Halstead Road, but the plans were given the go-ahead by a planning inspector on appeal.

It included a condition that either a new 40-bed care home or a healthcare facility must also be built.

But developer Linden Homes is seeking approval to build 13 additional homes in place of the ‘hub’.

The application was due to go before the council’s planning committee last month, but the item was withdrawn from the agenda.

A spokesman for Linden Homes said: “Although the planning application was withdrawn from the committee meeting, it was not withdrawn entirely from consideration. It was withdrawn as the planning officer had requested additional information, which we have since supplied and as such, we are now awaiting a response.

“As part of our agreements we are working with the county council to provide junction improvements in Kirby Cross"