CLACTON Foodbank is urging people to help struggling families at Christmas by donating a food hamper filled with festive goodies.

The annual initiative is designed to ensure residents who may be suffering financially can still enjoy the spirit of the holiday.

Those looking to give something back are asked to include chocolate cake, a children’s selection box, after dinner chocolates, sweets and biscuits.

Pringles or similar crisps, hot chocolate, tinned ham, fish and fruit, sweet pickle and jam could also feature in the hamper.

All food items must have a use by date of December 25 or later.

The filled food bags must be dropped off to the Salvation Army Community Centre, in Old Road, by December 4 between 3pm and 6pm.