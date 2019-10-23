GREEN fingered pupils from a school in Frinton have celebrated a garden’s latest award by continuing a yearly tradition.

Young gardeners from Frinton Primary School’s gardening club posed with a large flag after Crescent Gardens received the Green Flag Award for an 11th time.

The award sets the standard that parks and green spaces should aspire to achieve and are handed out following visits from judges.

Every time a garden in Frinton has received the accolade, the flower planters and volunteers have proudly stood alongside the young horticulturalists as they hold up the green flag.

Frinton In Bloom’s David Foster said: “This award means the garden is in the top 2 per cent in the country.

“The judges were impressed with the vibrant array of colours in the gardens and we want to keep our high standards.

“We have been working with Frinton Primary School for 26 years and the judges are always interested in speaking with the pupils.

“When we first started, we had about 12 pupils help us but now we have half the school trying to be in the gardening club.

“It is testament to the school embracing going green.”