THE annual project is gearing up to keep people warm again this winter months.

Winter Warmth, organised by Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), has again received funding from the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group to carry out its work.

The project, which was launched on Wednesday at Sams Hall, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, aims to prevent illness, increase people’s ability to keep warm during the cold season and improve access to information and services.

This includes making sure people are warm and well-fed.

Packs will be given to vulnerable people containing warm clothing, a hot water bottle and electric heaters.

The project is targeting older people, those on low incomes and benefits, anyone with a life-limiting illness or disability, carers and people who are homeless.

Sharon Alexander, chief officer at CVST, said: “This project brings the community together to support those who need it, and we know it is always well received.”

For assistance, call 01255 425692.