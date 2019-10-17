A NINE-YEAR-OLD is selling poppies knitted by his grandmother in memory of his great grandad, who died in a Prisoner of War camp during the Second World War.

Sergeant Alfred William Scowen, who is originally from Clacton, enlisted as part of Clacton’s Own, a group of volunteers.

He was captured in by the Japanese in Java, Indonesia, in 1942.

He remained in a Prisoner of War camp until 1945, when an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan.

Although the cause of his death is not recorded, it is thought he was one of the many who died when the bomb was dropped.

He left behind his wife, Ruth, and two sons, David and Robert. He died just days before the end of the Second World War.

After hearing the heroic tales of his great grandad, Louis Hull, from Langdon Hills, wanted to share his story.

His mum, Lisa Hull said: “My mum, Sandra, knits poppies for the community centre near us.

“Louis had seen her make them so that’s where the idea originated from.

“He went and asked the headteacher, who was more than happy for him to do it.

“He has grown up with my dad telling him the story and so he wanted to do this for his great grandad. I’m so proud.

“It’s something we talk about every year around Remembrance Day, which is being carried down the generations.”

Mr Scowen, who died aged 36, is buried in the Yokohama War Cemetery.

Louis will be selling about 150 of the hand-made Peabody poppies at Great Berry Primary School, for £1 each, in his memory.

All donations will go to the Royal British Legion.

Lisa continued: “We’d like to say thank you in advance for your kind contribution to such a fantastic cause which is close to our hearts.”