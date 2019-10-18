A BUDDING baker with an appetite for helping others has raised more than £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Bobby Branchflower, nine, has organised a Macmillan cake sale at St George’s Primary School, in Great Bromley, for the past three years.

To date, the youngster has raised more than £1,500 for the charity and wants to make the total £2,000 by the time he leaves primary school in 2021.

His mum Kerry Branchflower, 46, said Bobby decided to hold a cake sale when he was six years old after seeing an advert on the television for the Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in the summer holidays.

She said he has a couple of relatives who have recovered from cancer, but he had not had any interaction with Macmillan before.

He just thought it would be a worthwhile cause to raise money for.

Kerry, who lives with Bobby, his two brothers, aged seven and 14, and his dad David, 44, said: “We emailed the headteacher to see if we could hold the cake sale at school.

“In 2017 Bobs, myself, and his grandparents baked the cakes and with donations we raised just over £400.

“We made it bigger and better last year when he was in year four and had help with baking from a few teachers and a couple of school mums and he managed to get the total to just over £1,000.

“His speciality is rocky road, which he made completely by himself this year, and for the rest of the cakes he had help from me and his grandparents, who along with his dad helped on the stall on Friday, October 11.”

Bobby, who lives in Clacton Road, Thorrington, is called Mr Maker by his family as he enjoys making cakes and biscuits.

He enjoys watching the Great British Bake Off every Tuesday on Channel 4 with his family - even if it means going to bed a bit late on a school night.

Kerry said: “Bobby is absolutely over the moon that he’s been able to raise so much and is very grateful to family and friends and the pupils and teachers at St George’s School for all their support.”

Every year, the family has set up a Just Giving page for the friends and family who are not local, but would like to help Bobby raise more money.

Kerry added: “We would like to hold one more next year when he is in his last year at school so that we can get the total to £2,000.”