TRIBUTES have been paid to a “caring and generous” town stalwart who ran a taxi company for 38 years.

Raymond Carr, 78, died on September 13 at Colchester General Hospital after going into a diabetic coma a week earlier.

The beloved father was a recognisable figure in Clacton, having run A1 Taxis for 38 years.

He had retired but still continued to regularly chauffeur a handful of private customers around the area who had grown familiar with him as a result of his years of service.

Raymond’s son Sean Carr, 53, said: “He was sad to give up the business and he spent a lot of time building it up and it was a very good way to earn a living for 30 or 40 years.

“He absolutely enjoyed his job and he helped to set up a lot of independent taxi drivers and helped them get a foothold within the industry – he was very well-known.

“Sadly, he didn’t have great health so he wasn’t able to really enjoy his retirement.”

Raymond was born in Northern Ireland but moved to Clacton when he was a teenager, before becoming the head boy at Pathfields School, which then became Colbayns.

During his educational years he excelled in sports and was a keen athlete – a passion he continued to exercise with frequent visits to Clacton Golf Club, until he was no longer well enough to play.

He went on to run a host of local businesses, including a laundry company.

He was best known for setting up A1 Taxis, which he started during the Eighties and managed from his home in Holland Road in his later years. A1 Taxis also had stints operating from Pavilions Garage in Colne Road and Warwick Road.

The cherished family figure was dad to Shaun, Stephen and Dean and grandfather to Yasmin, Amber, Reece, Madison and Paige.

Sean said his dad would be sorely missed by all those who knew him.

He said: “It was devastating and unexpected when he passed away – it really was a big shock to us all.

“His brain was starved of glucose and it was very tragic to be honest.

“My mum and dad divorced but remained good friends and he did then have a partner named Eileen, but she passed away, so sadly he was alone.

“He was a very respectful, polite, courteous, kind, caring and generous person and he will be sadly missed.”

A public memorial service in memory of Raymond will be held at St Paul’s Church on Wednesday.

There will also be a more informal send-off at Clacton Golf Club later in the day.

Guests are asked to donate to St Paul’s Church instead of bringing flowers.