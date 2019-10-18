A COFFEE morning will be held this weekend to raise cash for Clacton RNLI.

Clacton Lifeboat Ladies will be hosting the event at St Bartholomew’s Church Hall, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, on Saturday from 10am to noon.

There will be lots of stalls, including RNLI Christmas cards, calendars, diaries and gifts, bric-a-brac, books, cakes and a raffle.

Admission costs 50p and includes a cup of tea or coffee and biscuit.