AN acclaimed author will discuss her latest war book next week as part of a book-signing event in Clacton.

Kate Hunter, a rising star in working-class literature, will appear at Clacton Baptist Church in Pier Avenue on Tuesday as part of Unite Union’s free gathering.

The socialist writer, who’s previous publication The Caseroom was shortlisted for a Saltire First Book Award, will delve into the story of her newest release, Common Cause.

Set in World War One, Common Cause follows main protagonist Iza Orr, as she and her fellow female colleagues fight for equality and justice within the print industry.

The public talk will see Ms Hunter speak about the inspiration behind the book and the characters within it.

A spokesman for Unite Union said: “We are thrilled and honoured to welcome Kate Hunter to Clacton and enable her to talk about the book and what inspired her to write such an important story.

“Working class characters rarely feature in modern literature or comprise books written by someone from a working-class background.

“Guests who attend our free event will be fascinated.”

Kate Hunter will appear at the Clacton Baptist Church between 2-4pm.