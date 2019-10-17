A CLACTON theatre will host two simultaneous tribute acts later this month, playing the greatest hits of a Grammy Award-winning artist and an up-coming teenage star.

A Tribute To Ariana Grande and Jojo Siwa is a touring show performing the hits of the popular musical artists.

Former Nickelodeon star turned global sensation, Ariana Grande has a large collection of hits, including Side By Side, Dangerous Woman, Into You, One Last Time and No Tears To Cry.

Youtube sensation JoJo Siwa is best known for her songs Boomerang, Hold The Drama and Kid In A Candy Store.

All of these songs, and many more from both of the artists’ discography, will be included in the high-energy show.

The vocals, routines and style of Ariana will perfectly recreate the experience of a real-life Grande concert which will appeal to any fan of the megastar’s work.

Jojo Siwa, on the other hand, who has more than ten million subscribers on YouTube and more than eight million Instagram followers, will have her playful singing and choreographed dance moves replicated to perfection.

The pair of performers will also come together to duet on a selection of tracks towards the climax of the pop-centric show.

The show promises high energy, with outstanding vocal performances and explosiveness throughout with top-class performances in tribute of celebrating two of the biggest current American mega stars.

With its successful reputation in the UK and across the globe for the last 18-years and its ever-growing selection of acts, it is almost certain that Sweeney Entertainment’s production will provide a great night out for the whole family.

The event will take place at Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre on Friday, October 25, and will begin at 6pm.

Tickets cost £17 and can be bought at westcliffclacton.co.uk.

For more information about the A Tribute To Ariana Grande & Jojo Siwa show, go to sweeneyentertainments.co.uk.